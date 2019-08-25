7:30 a.m. — Wide awake at 7:30 this morning...why was I never able to wake up at this time when I actually had to get up and go to work? Last month I was let go from my job and have been officially unemployed for about five weeks. I was totally blindsided...it was my dream job, and I had just gotten promoted about six months before. I got a severance package, and I've already had a few job interviews and have picked up some freelance writing work here and there, but my anxiety is definitely a reason I'm wide awake this early. Especially on Mondays, I have a hard time starting the week without getting overwhelmed. My husband, B., sleeps and snores next to me, so I scroll through my Instagram and play Candy Crush until his alarm goes off at 8:15. He finally gets up around 8:45, showers, and we both head out. I have some library books to return and we have no milk, so a stop for iced Americanos is definitely a must! I fill up my punch card, and next visit will be free! $6