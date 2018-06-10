A Week In New York City On A $85,000 Salary

8:30 a.m. — Oh no. I overslept!! I make like the Tasmanian Devil and get dressed and pack in an instant. I have so many things with me after being on the road for two weeks straight and in Texas for a weekend, so I stuff things into my suitcase and pray it doesn't rip more than it already has. I dial into a call and listen while scarfing down a granola bar and making sure I have all my stuff. I check out of my hotel and tell everyone I'll see them again in three days. (At this point, I am pushing for a hotel room to be named after me.) A coworker texts me to say that the head of the project praised me at a dinner last night, and I smile. After yesterday, this is the push I needed to keep going.