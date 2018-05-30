A Week In New Orleans, LA, On A $37,000 Salary

4:30 p.m. — Finish up a couple of emails and I'm outta here! I head to the local Starbucks for a venti pineapple black tea and a peanut butter cup cookie with my parents' card. Just as I'm about to leave, my parents arrive with their pup in tow! We hang out together on the patio for a while, and since my boyfriend has another late class today, I decide to go over to their house for dinner. I chill on the couch and read a novel that I left there for emergency entertainment purposes. My parents don't feel like cooking, so my mom goes out to get chicken fingers. (We class it up by eating in the dining room as a family.) After dinner, I head back to my apartment. The fast food isn't sitting too well, so I end up going to bed early and am asleep by 10 p.m.