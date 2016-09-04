A Week Being Unemployed In New Jersey

Day Seven 9 a.m. — Well, it’s been a long night with my boyfriend vomiting! I clean the bathroom as much as I can, but then realize housekeeping really needs to help me out. I hand her a tip that I can’t imagine is enough, but she seems a lot less upset after! $20



10:45 a.m. — I rush over for a laser appointment. I’m too hungover to deal with the subway, so I take a cab ($10). I had paid for eight sessions with a Groupon for about $170. The only catch is that I have to tip between $35 and $45 (20 to 25% of the original price) each session. It still ends up being a better deal than most places and I’m happy with the results. $45 (cab + tip)



11:30 a.m. — I head back to the hotel via subway (with a prepaid card) and see that my dear friends got my boyfriend some food from McDonald’s. I Venmo them for the food. $8



2:30 p.m. — Boyfriend and I head home to New Jersey and he has now tallied up nine dinosaur-sized vomits. I pat him on the back, but boy am I exhausted from the weekend. I use my aunt’s monthly pass again.



5 p.m. — I get my boyfriend into bed and head to the grocery store. I figure chicken noodle soup is the way to go, so I buy chicken breasts, egg noodles, celery, carrots, an onion, parsley, thyme, ginger ale, a loaf of bread, hot sauce, and I make my own salad from the salad bar. It comes out to $48, but my boyfriend had given me his card.



9:15 p.m. — I finally head home and make myself a fruit smoothie with pineapple, berries, and mango. I see that the package from Forever 21 came in yesterday and throw it in my car to return everything after the damage done this weekend. -$63.80



Daily Total: $73

