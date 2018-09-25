6 p.m. — Next, grocery store. Our chest freezer in our basement is chock full of hamburgers, steaks, ham, bacon, sausage, and roasts from my stepson's farm, and I recently did a huge BJ's run, so my grocery bill has been DRASTICALLY reduced. This windfall has essentially halved our monthly grocery expenses and this is the first "non-essential" run I've had to do in a month. I get two bags of Goldfish, more snacks for the kids and for my office, dog food, rice cakes, Gatorade, pie crusts, vegetables, milk, half & half, orange juice, juice boxes, tater tots for a breakfast casserole I like to make, eggs, deli meat, potatoes, and two Newman's Own pizzas for dinner. I get home and have dinner with J. since the kids are all out. He goes back to bed at 7:30 and I settle in to the season premier of American Horror Story: Apocalypse followed by more Atypical. Head to bed around 11, feeling thankful tomorrow is Friday! $80.65