A Week In Nashville, TN, On A $37,000 Salary

3:15 p.m. — Take a break from work to check my personal email. Electric bill for last month was charged today ($105). It's the first day of the month, so rent was auto-drafted as well ($640). I keep a spreadsheet of our major expenses, so I update it now for the end of last month and the beginning of this one. I need to Venmo request my boyfriend for half of electric and internet, but I know he's running a bit low on cash, so I'll wait until later. Actually, I'm seriously considering “forgetting” to request money from him and just paying all the utilities myself this month to give him a chance to catch up on his savings a little. I make more than he does, and I don't have student loans, so I don't mind helping out. He left a slightly higher paying job earlier this year, and I know he's feeling money stress, but his quality of life is soooo much better in his new job.