A Week In Nashville, TN, On A $21,000 Salary

1 p.m. — Christine, we meet again. I lasso B. to belay me. He gives me confidence and great instruction. I'm taking my time, breathing, and then I hit the crux and spend too much time worrying instead of doing. B. yells up, “Stop dancing around and move!” My arms are so pumped. I try to shift over the prowl, but my grip is not holding and my worst fear happens; I take a big whipper accompanied by a scream that I never knew could come out of my mouth. My friends whoop and holler because taking a whipper means you did your hardest and went for it. I jug back up to the crux and I'm amped to make another go, but then my body begins to shake uncontrollably. All that adrenaline made me feel unstable and I ask to be lowered. I quietly sit down. B. comes over and talks to me while untying my figure eight. If I didn't let my head get in the way, I could've easily made that move. It's another obstacle I need to conquer but I'm glad I finally went for the move and let myself fall. Next time.