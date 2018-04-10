8:30 a.m. — Saturday morning! I love lazy weekend mornings and I'm feeling extra lazy today. I spend a good part of the morning snuggling with my pup and drinking coffee. At 10:30 a.m., I finally get up to make breakfast. My boyfriend is working on the house, so I make us eggs and breakfast potatoes. Then it's back under the blankets on this freezing cold morning to go shopping online. I'm looking for storage cabinets and a new vanity for my bathroom. Nothing is really doing it for me, and it doesn't help that my options are limited because my bathroom is so small. I also look on Google Flights for weekend trip ideas. I'm dying to get out of this miserable weather and I need sun! It's mostly wishful thinking, though, as I likely won't have time in between upcoming work trips.