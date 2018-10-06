10:15 p.m. — I'm falling asleep doing the crossword in bed when my boyfriend, C., texts me and asks if I've bought a flight to visit him in October yet. C. goes to grad school in New York, and we've been doing long distance for three years. We're able to see each other pretty frequently thanks to both of us being on the academic calendar, but I will be very, very happy when he graduates in the spring and moves back here. I pull up flights and the price is still the same as it's been for the past few weeks, which is about $125 more than I usually have to spend. I cringe. I could visit Iceland instead of him for the same amount of money. (In fact, I did once. Spring break, baby.) I bite the bullet and buy it, since it doesn't look like the price will go down. He offers to split it with me, but I make almost four times what he makes as a grad student, so I decline, and I'm pretty sure he's relieved. $440