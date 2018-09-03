12:30 p.m. — We hang with my grandma for a while and catch up, and then head out to meet my mom and grandpa for lunch. Food is the last thing either of us wants right now, so we split a salad. I haven't seen my grandpa and his wife in years because they live out of state, so we have a lot to catch up on. My grandpa pays, telling us to save our money for the wedding tonight. “I hope it's not a cash bar!” I joke. After lunch, my grandpa's wife's son invites us all over to his house to kill time before we have to get to the wedding. He lets us change into our wedding garb there, which is nice.