11 p.m. — SHE PICKED GARRETT?? WTF??? My friend heads home right as my BF is getting home from a late day at work. We head to bed and, maybe it's the fact I just subjected myself to three hours of The Bachelorette, or maybe it's the wine, but I feel the need to discuss our relationship at length, right at this exact moment, especially within the context of him buying a new car. We've been together for almost four years, and I often worry that our relationship is a dead end. I'm almost 30 (again, YIKES) and my near-term goals involve old people stuff like marriage, kids, buying a house, and moving out of the Bay Area. I've really struggled communicating some of these things to him and feeling confident in his responses, so sometimes that leads to nights where I get emotional and let it all out. Tonight was one of those nights. My BF, in his usual slightly detached way, comforts me, but still doesn't tell me the things I want to hear. Why are relationships so hard? :(