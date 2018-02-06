A Week In Marseille, France, On A $19,100 Salary

1 p.m. — I've only been at work for a few hours when my daughter's school calls to inform me that she has a fever and isn't feeling well at all. I call my gran so she can pick up my daughter while I make my way back. She is sleeping when I get home. I wait for her to wake up and heat up soup from the fridge for lunch with a little salad and a yogurt. I call the pediatrician who accepts to see her after hours. The consultation is $39 and I'll have $20 paid back in a couple of days by social security. She has a case of angina and gets prescribed painkillers and throat soothers. I go the pharmacy get the medication; it's $7.50 and will be paid back in full on my account in a few days by social security. Back at home, I make her soup; she hardly eats anythings and sleeps a lot. I call my manager to let her know I won't be working tomorrow either. I snack for dinner and binge-watch The Crown on Netflix. $19