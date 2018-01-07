A Week In New York City On A $1.5 Million Salary

12 p.m. — I am taken out to lunch by my favorite salesperson and good friend. We often go to 15 East in Union Square, and it is absolutely the best sushi place in New York. We do omakase at the sushi counter and chat about work, life, vacations, and girly stuff. ($200 expensed) My friend will also join me during my work trip to Asia, as she has for the last 10 years. She is nine years older with two kids but we are on the same wavelength. (And in fact, most of my friends are older than me.)