8:30 p.m. — I dig rye bread out of the freezer and make a grilled "cheese" using Daiya cheese. Unfortunately, I've been really limiting my cheese and dairy intake lately, at the recommendation of my dermatologist, to help treat underlying inflammation that causes rosacea. While I've had serious cheese cravings, I've really noticed a difference in my complexion and in my digestion, and I occasionally buy and use vegan cheese to squash cheese cravings. I add half a tomato I find in the fridge, and the sandwich is weirdly good. I listen to the newest episode of True Crime Garage while I eat, but then switch to listening to the old episode that the new episode is referencing so I know the backstory. D. and I text, and I decide to stay at my place tonight despite our earlier plans. He's very understanding even though I'm bummed I won't see him before his trip this weekend. This guy is definitely my person, because even when I'm peopled out, I want to see him.