12 a.m. — We are swamped with deliveries tonight! We even had a mom come in, almost fully dilated, with premature triplets! One of their feet was on its way out and the mom needed to be rushed to a crash C-section. The pediatric team called me to help them, as they needed a separate resuscitation team for each triplet. My baby needed to be intubated, and it was super scary! The night is crazy, and I just try to stay focused and somewhat hydrated. I swear, hours go by and you realize you haven't drank, peed, or eaten anything the entire time. Being an intern is basically being at the bottom of the hospital totem pole (not including the medical students — at least we're paid! Shout out to all you med students out there!), and we do everything everyone else doesn't want to do. The learning curve is ridiculously steep, and half the time I can't believe people are trusting me with the responsibility.