A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $35/Hour Salary

8:45 a.m. — Woke up on vacation and read some more of my book, The Wonder. I'm ready for this book to be over, but I'm too far in to quit. My boyfriend comes in the room and tells me he's heading to the hotel gym. I begrudgingly change and agree to go as well. We've had a few too many Thanksgiving meals on this trip so far. First with my family and then with his — and leftovers for days. My family lives in Florida, his in Ohio, and we live in California. We were fortunate to be able to plan a trip to see everyone!