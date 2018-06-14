A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $36,400 Salary

9:30 p.m. — Arrive home from work and find a great parking spot on the street. We only have one parking spot in the garage of our building, and my boyfriend and I trade off week to week. I had a late lunch so I'm not super hungry, but we just got our weekly box of Imperfect Produce, so I make a little something. We started our Imperfect Produce subscription a few weeks ago and we're obsessed — it costs about $11-15 per week for a box of veggies that holds us over for the week ahead, and we're helping reduce food waste at the same time. There's nothing wrong with the veggies — they're either funky-shaped or produced in surplus — and they would otherwise be discarded if we didn't buy them because they were deemed "not good enough" for the grocery store! Tonight, I roast acorn squash, zucchini, onion, and brussels sprouts in olive oil, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and turmeric.