1 p.m. — I head to my best friend's house with my Tupperware of pasta from last night. I have keys to her place, too, so I let myself in and find her fully focused on Fallout 4 in the living room. She lives with her husband, and there are like six of us who are there often enough to have our own keys. We joke that their guest bedroom is where we all live. She's been wanting to get me into Fallout 4, so she sets up a profile for me before taking her cats to their vet appointment. By the time she comes home, I'm obsessed with this game, so we play for a few more hours before I have spin.