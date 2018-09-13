10 a.m. — Finish up with my doctor's appointment and we schedule a date for surgery in two weeks. I've been seeing this podiatrist for five months, but my foot hasn't gotten better. The insurance at my old job was really shitty, so I wanted to wait until my new insurance kicked in before scheduling surgery. My new insurance covers 100% of the costs, so the doctor's office urges me to pay the $500 deductible today, so then the surgery will be “free” in two weeks. Let's just say I was NOT anticipating this charge, so I have a little bit of sticker shock, but at least I'm getting it over with. I also pay the $30 copay and $8 for parking. Luckily, I have money put aside in savings, so this doesn't affect my day-to-day spending. $538