A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $65,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,300 (I split this with my roommate.)

Utilities: ~$65

Student Loan Payment: $0 (My grandparents helped with college, and I can't thank them enough!)

401(k): $405 (I contribute 15% of my income and my employer matches 3.5%)

Health Insurance: $16.50

Car Insurance: $98.15

Gym Membership: $120 (This includes three sessions of personal training a month plus access to all gym locations. Normally it would cost $170, but I get a $50 monthly stipend from my work.)

Hulu, Netflix, HBO Go: $0 (My roommate graciously pays for Hulu and Netflix, since I provided the SmartTV. I use my family's HBO Go login — thank you mom and dad!)

Spotify: $9.99

New York Times Subscription: $12

Savings: I put my entire paycheck into my online bank's savings account and transfer money as needed into my checking account. I have a great APY in my online bank and make a ton of money on my savings from interest. I found this method helps me save more money in the long run!