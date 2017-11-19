A Week In Long Island City, NY, On A $115,000 Salary

4 p.m. — The housewarming is about two miles away in Long Island City; we decide to walk since it's still so nice out. My friend's apartment has an unbelievable view of Roosevelt Island and Manhattan, and the sun is sparkling on the East River. We admire the skyline and congratulate my friend on the amazing vista. We take the subway back home (I had money on my MetroCard) to drop off our groceries and say hi to Ancho; we feel bad about leaving him alone all Saturday! Ancho is my husband's first bird and they are completely obsessed with each other; we play with him for a little while and practice the new trick my husband has taught him: We say “boop” and Ancho taps our noses; it's the cutest thing.