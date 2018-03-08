A Week In Long Beach, CA, On A $75,000 Salary

1 p.m. — It's been a typical Monday – small fires and chaos and whatnot. I take a moment to text my sister-in-law asking for a picture of my babe! She loves her aunt and every picture is always a smiley one, unless she's hangry. I miss her so much but I also love the freedom of my job. It's a good balance: I get enough time to be a decisive and articulate individual and then get to go home and be a silly mommy and wife. I am getting pretty hangry myself and I don't want to spend any more money at the coffee shop today. So I eat an everything bagel from my fridge at work and snack on trail mix that I keep in my drawer. That should last me until I get home.