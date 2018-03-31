11:30 a.m. — I'm hungry, so I make avocado toast. The avocado is slightly on the unripe side and mashing it up is a bit of a challenge but I'm game. I sit down and get on with further work. This morning, it's time to go through all of my bills. It's painful as usual but it has to be done! I have a call with a junior about a case we are working on, and work through the drafts the juniors sent through to me over the last few days. I love this part of my job because I really enjoy working with others and the teaching aspect of it. It's so rewarding to see people improve and develop. It also keeps you on your toes – you have to know your stuff!