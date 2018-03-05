A Week In London On A Joint $86,825 Salary

6:30 p.m. — We go straight to our friends' house and I promptly put on PJs; usually I'd go for tracksuit bottoms but all I have are PJs from the weekend. Plus, we all lived together at university and visit one another's house on an almost weekly basis, so the time for dressing up has long since passed. I help one of the guys make bread-and-butter pudding while the others decide to order Japanese food. I realise I've eaten more takeout than not this week, which is definitely not usual. My boyfriend and I order California rolls, vegetable dumplings, prawn Katsu rolls, and tuna maki to share. One of the guys pays and will put our share on Splitwise, the app we use to keep track of monies within the group. We'll either pay it later or it'll cancel out against something else we've paid for. We end up severely under-ordering and are very grateful for the huge helping of bread-and-butter pudding we have for dessert.