A Week In Lisbon, Portugal, On A $70,000 Salary

9:30 p.m. — I cut out of work at 9:30 to go to a Couchsurfing party at a little outdoor bar near Time Out. I've never used Couchsurfing as a travel resource before, but I've heard their events are fun, and this one totally is. It's a few, casual hours of meeting new and friendly people from all over the world and a lot of locals. Being from D.C., I was worried that everyone would want to talk politics with me but no one did, thank god. T. ended up stopping by as well, and we both had a great time. I took the metro there ($1.40), but had to Uber back home ($6.27). I bought two small beers for myself (€1 each!) and a large one for T. in exchange for some of his cigarettes ($4.60). I make it back home around 1:30 a.m., happy, relaxed, and ready for bed. I chat with some of the girls online and then pass out. $12.27