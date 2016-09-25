Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
This week, an attorney drinking green juice every day, restocking her weed supply, and sharing a daily iced coffee with her husband.
Industry: Law
Age: 30
Location: Astoria, Queens
Salary: $70,000. My husband is also an attorney, but makes about 20k more than I do annually. He also pays A LOT more in law-school loans than I. We do not share finances — modern-day woman and all.
Paycheck amount (every 2 weeks): $1,800 after tax & health insurance for myself & my husband ($150 bimonthly)
Number of roommates: 1 husband & 2 cats
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,500 split evenly; I pay $750
Utilities: $150, but husband pays
Internet: $70, but husband pays
Gym membership: $65
Netflix: $7.99; husband pays
Hulu Plus: $7.99; husband pays
Phone bill: $100; still on my parents’ family plan, sue me
School loans: $600
Birchbox: $10
MTA: $120
Taxis/Ubers: $60
Green juice delivery subscription with Chef V NYC: $125
iCloud storage/commercial-free Pandora: $10
Automated Capital One credit card payments: $100
