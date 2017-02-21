A Week In Juneau, Alaska, On A $73,000 Salary

Day One 6:30 a.m. — I shower, make french press coffee, pour it in a to-go mug, and walk to my office job through driving rain (ugh). I keep cream cheese in the work fridge and a bag of bagels. Toast one and eat for breakfast. 12 p.m. — Heat up leftover pork tenderloin and roasted Brussels sprouts for lunch. I eat at desk. 2:30 p.m. — Text to ask for Saturday night off from the restaurant. Still recovering from a hunting injury (torn LCL and sprained ankle), and not confident I can do two nights serving back-to-back yet. 3:30 p.m. — I leave my desk job and walk down to restaurant to start serving shift. It's the big holiday gallery walk, so work is CRAZY. Pull myself a double espresso shot. I snarf as much of the samples the chef cooked up of the pre-fix dinner and take bites of random food the kitchen misfires between tables. 7:30 p.m. — Leg is acting up, so manager lets me go home early. Stop at grocery to pick up some lemons and a pomegranate for house cocktails. I don't charge to grocery account since it's kind of a treat and not normal groceries. $7.70 08:00 p.m. — I ice my leg, husband makes me bacon-fried rice with broccoli and sesame oil for dinner (so, so good) and I make pomegranate French 75s. 10:00 p.m. — Husband and I play fiddle for a couple of hours and then I head back downtown for a going away hurrah for the restaurant's manager's last night in town. I have martinis, whiskey, beer and a 1 a.m. grilled cheese sandwich. $43.50 Daily Total: $51.20