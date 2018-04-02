1 p.m. — I do work for my second job. Fighting with Amazon to try to get our products listed is like beating my head against a brick wall. I take a break to go downstairs and prep freezer meals. I'm all about convenience. I realize I completely forgot lemon juice, so I run back to the grocery store for it ($1.39). While I'm out, my husband decides to fix a drawer in the kitchen that falls on our feet every time we pull it out. He and his sister run to the hardware store to get a new drawer slide ($7.47). Small projects like this (and larger ones) seem never-ending in this house. My husband brings home a flyer from the store for 24 months with no interest if we use our store credit card and tells me he has scheduled a measurement appointment for someone to come measure our back doors. They were rusting when we moved in and need to be replaced eventually. $8.86