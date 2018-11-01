5 p.m. — My boss starts to put pressure on me about the cards for tonight. I get them started (the computer is finally free) and go to what I think is a safe place in the building to call my mom. We talk about how qualified I was for the other job and how I'm disappointed. As our conversation is wrapping up, I see my boss come out of the bathroom behind me. Oh shit. How much did he hear? I panic slightly and return to my cards. [*Hindsight note: The very next week, my boss offered me a raise of more than $2 an hour. I'm not sure if it was a direct result of him overhearing this. That said, I don't recommend this method to anybody.*]