8 p.m. — I FaceTime my parents. My obsessed-with-running mom tries to encourage/harass me into doing a half marathon with her in a few months. I've had persistent shin splints for a while now, so I rebuff her efforts. My parents are really into this thing called FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early). I don't know much about it other than people who subscribe to the ideology try to save a significant amount of money in a strategic way to retire before 65. As a result, my dad regularly checks up on me by asking me how much I've contributed to my Roth IRA. It's his way of showing that he cares. I tell him I'm at $4,500. I had a $3,500 tax return this year, so I put all of it into my Roth and another $1,000 I had saved up. He is pleased with my answer, but tells me I can always do better. Ahhhh, Chinese parents – gotta love them!