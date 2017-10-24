A Week In Honolulu, HI, On A $90,000 Salary

8 p.m. — We walk to block party in the neighborhood over, and are met with tons of food trucks and vendors. We buy dinner; I got a kalbi beef rib dinner plate. This block party is right near my boyfriend's place, but he's out of town. I message him (halfway across the world) to see if the door is unlocked so we can use the bathroom. It is, so we end up eating on his lanai, grabbing more drinks, and losing track of time. $14.52