6:15 p.m. — Get home, rush to take our dog out to pee, and then beeline it to my lash appointment. I don't usually get lash extensions, but I love the way they look and how all I need is BB cream and blush in the morning to feel good. I got them before a bachelorette party a few weeks back and told myself I'd fill them until the wedding next month before giving my lashes a break. I ask her to adjust the length of the lashes on my inner corner to be shorter and the lashes on the outer corner to be longer. I wrote a Yelp review, so I get 20% off, plus a discount for paying in cash, and because it's a fill and not a new set. So I don't feel like I'm totally breaking the bank. $105