7 p.m. — I meet up with a friend to go to the gym. After having the flu for approximately two weeks, I am thrilled to finally be able to move around again. She isn't feeling so well, so we take it easy on the elliptical machines and chat. She's actually joining my company in two months, so we exchange office gossip. (I used to work at her old company.) She drives me home and we go to a small Venezuelan hole-in-the-wall arepa shop next to my apartment. Due to the lack of gluten-free options in Hamburg, I am a regular here. I get two arepas with black beans and plantains. I haven't seen her for a while, and I think it's my turn to treat. Arepas and freshly squeezed mango juice are the perfect end to Hump Day. $19