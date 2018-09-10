3:45 p.m. — I go home on my break, since the iPhones we ordered were delivered today and I don't want them sitting out in the hallway. I still feel like it was kind of excessive to get two new phones, even though we got a BOGO deal on them, so I've been really careful about the rest of my spending to try and make up for it. I don't want to eat one of the lunches I made since I'm at home, so I forage around and eat baba ganoush, tortilla chips, kalamata olives, and mozzarella cheese. I watch half of the So You Think You Can Dance episode from this week since it's finally up on Hulu, and have some frozen yogurt to round out my makeshift meal.