8 p.m. — One of my besties from northern California and I decide to Skype because her husband is away for work training for seven weeks. Lots of great things are going on in their lives, and I love how we've been able to keep in touch and visit each other even though we're long distance. Right before I returned to work from maternity leave, my husband and I took a road trip up north with our son, who was about two and a half months old at the time. We visited my mother-in-law's side of the family in San Francisco, spent the day wine tasting in Napa and Sonoma with one of my friends, and spent another day in Mendocino County with this friend, her husband and their family. Our baby was amazing in the car and majority of the trip. Everyone says he's a very calm baby though. We have nothing to compare it to, but I hope he's not spoiling us for baby #2.