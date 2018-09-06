11 a.m. — After we shower, we head to Costco to look at laptops. My current laptop is dying — half the screen won't light up anymore. I know that I really need a new one, but hate how much it will cost. Since I run a lot of software and play games, the models I am looking at are pricy. I know ideally a desktop computer would be best for what I like to do — but my space won't allow for it. I end up buying a laptop I looked at last weekend because it's on sale. The price of $1,000 makes my stomach hurt, but I remind myself I have 90 days to return it, and also have four years of manufacturer warranty because I used my Costco credit card to pay for it. I also opt into the accidental damage plan ($100). I plan on paying off my credit card balance within the next month or two, and my card has a very low interest rate right now. $1,100