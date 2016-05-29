A Week In NYC On A $70,000 Salary

Day 1 10 a.m. — Lounge around apartment, make breakfast and tea at home.



12 p.m. — Hair appointment. I get highlights for first time to cover newly discovered greys. Or "sparklers," as the stylist calls them. She does a really good job and they’re very subtle, so I plan on trying to go only three times per year. $153



3 p.m. — Wander around Soho. Pop in at Zara and try on a few things, but the line to purchase is so long, I think better of it and leave empty-handed.



3:30 p.m. — Buy a tea at Dean & DeLuca for the tail end of this cold and to help keep me from coughing on the subway. $3



4:30 p.m. — I stop by Harmons to pick up household items. I get dish soap, Tupperware, toilet paper, etc. It’s cheaper than the local drug stores, but it’s like my Target. I always leave with more than what's on my list. $30



5 p.m. — Groceries at Trader Joe’s. Bananas, berries, eggs, salsa, green beans, spinach, mushrooms, yogurt, plus a few flowers for the apartment. $63



5:45 p.m. — Transfer at 34th street before realizing the D train isn’t running. Transfer again and struggle with heavy grocery bags before giving up and taking a cab to Harlem. $21.80



8 p.m. — Netflix and chill by myself. Since I’ve been a little under the weather, I stay in, make dinner, give myself a manicure, and watch Chelsea Does.



Daily Total: $270.80