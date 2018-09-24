8 a.m. — I wake up and drag my hurting body to the kitchen for food and then to the couch to start working. Thankfully, today isn't very eventful, so I can catch up on emails and reports that I put off when I was in the field. I take some pain medication, which helps a bit. As I'm wrapping up for the day, my dad texts me and I remember that I promised to buy college football tickets for our family for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. I buy five seats ($372.50) and promise to remember to buy parking passes when I'm back at my alma mater, since they're so much cheaper when you buy them in-person. $372.50