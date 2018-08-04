A Week In Eugene, OR, On A $58,000 Salary

6 p.m. — G. arrives at my house for dinner and brings a take-and-bake pizza! I just redid my kitchen...like gutted it (floors, cabinets, counters, sink, walls, the works!), and I am really enjoying having folks over to cook, eat, and hang out. It was a big expense, but my living cost for owning a home is incredibly low, thanks to a killer deal on my house four and a half years ago. I have a lot of equity in it, so I took out a home equity line of credit to fund the kitchen remodel. I plan to be here for a while, so I might as well make it awesome. I regularly thank my 24-year-old self for having the foresight to move slightly further away for a great deal in an up-and-coming neighborhood...albeit with cougars.