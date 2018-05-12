3 p.m. — We make an appointment to speak with a financial planner my neighbor also sees. We don't know how much money we should be contributing to our 401(k)s. It's confusing, because my husband already gets a retirement from the military. I also don't know if we should be putting more towards our daughter's college fund. After all our deductions, bills, and expenses are paid, we have about $2,000 left. We don't know if we should use the extra money to pay off our car, pay off our house, invest, or something else. Both of us were raised by single moms, and though we're by no means rich, we have no one in our families who makes as much as we do. We try to talk to some of our friends about this, but most are 10 to 15 years older than us, and it's still a very taboo topic.