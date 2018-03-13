6:30 p.m. — I never hear back from B. about our potential date (which is amusing, considering he was the one who put the most effort into keeping our conversation going). My roomie and I join some friends for all-you-can-eat sushi and we gorge ourselves. One friend pays and we all pay him back on Venmo. Even though we had grand plans of going out downtown, after I get home, all I can bring myself to do is lay on the couch until bedtime. $33