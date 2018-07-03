A Week In Dublin, Ireland, On A $37,100 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,970 (My boyfriend and I split this. I pay $810, and he pays the rest. We don't really keep track of who pays for what in our day-to-day, but he generally pays for more than I do and takes care of the larger bills, as he makes more than three times as much as I do.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (My parents generously paid for my bachelor and master's degrees, but I also had a partial scholarship.)

Utilities: $95-130 (My boyfriend pays.)

Internet: $70

Cell Phone: $29

Health Insurance: $0 (Incredibly, my boyfriend's company covers us both.)

Charitable Giving: $18 to the Irish Cancer Society, as well as $25-70 to various GoFundMe causes. I try to donate to at least three causes per month, but it can be more, depending on what's going on at the time.

Gym Membership: $24

Netflix, NFL Pass, Hulu: Boyfriend pays for these.

Spotify: $12

Savings: $920 (I'm trying to save rather aggressively at the moment. I put this amount in every month, but sometimes I have to dip into it a little. Also, all major purchases and expenses like medical bills and airfare come out of this account.)