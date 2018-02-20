A Week In Denver, CO, On A $50,000 Salary

12 p.m. — I check my credit card bill since I am not being very productive at work. I have a really large bill for the month, mostly because I had a few big expenses. My boyfriend had to get an avalanche set for backcountry skiing from REI, and we put it on my REI credit card since I get a ton of cash back from REI purchases. (He paid me $309 earlier in the week, so I'm using that money to pay part of the bill now that it has transferred to my bank.) I also bought my boyfriend an early birthday present: tickets to Pod Save America live. They were $125 each and I got two because I am definitely going! Along with a few coffee purchases from last month, it all added up to $777.67. My payment isn't due until later this month, but I would rather be early — especially since I only get paid once a month. $777.67