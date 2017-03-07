A Week In Dallas On A $68,000 Salary

8 a.m. — Adjust my 401(k) contribution after putting 50% of my first 2017 paycheck into my 401(k) to see how low I could get my taxes. Super low, but not at all sustainable! This will be my first year maxing out my 401(k), and I couldn't be more excited. I started a new job a few months back, and after getting a 42% increase in pay, I decided to funnel that influx of money into retirement and investment accounts.