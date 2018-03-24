5:45 a.m. — Dog wakes me up a little early. I get up and go through my morning routine: listen to the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix audiobook while I brush my teeth (I keep the series on repeat on my phone), wash my face, do my skincare routine, put Tend Skin on my bikini area and legs, put on work clothes, and grab my spin clothes for after work. Then I head to my parents' house at 6:20 to drop off my dog. I start my steroid prescription, and holy shit, after only one dose I can feel my lungs really opening up. Drugs are awesome. I arrive at work at 7:45, and we have a new hire interview at 9 (someone to share some of the conference scheduling and admin burden with me). The candidate is woefully unprepared and inappropriately dressed, so we go with a different candidate, who will start tomorrow.