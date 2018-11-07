8:30 p.m. — I can have some pretty early showtimes at the start of a trip, so I like to be in bed before 9 p.m. It's common for pilots to "chair fly" before an important flight, which just consists of all the actions and checklists performed on that flight with your eyes closed in an imaginary cockpit. I call my version "bed flying." My mind plays my flows and movements needed the next day over and over as I try to fall asleep. My mom told me I should start meditating or doing yoga before bed so I browse some apps, but none seem like they'd do the trick tonight. Melatonin, it is. I pass out motioning through all of my emergency checklists.