8:30 p.m. — I download a few more podcasts — Stuff You Should Know (the Tylenol murders were CRAZY) and The Shrink Next Door. I get a text from my sister, who still lives with my mom, saying that my mom's boyfriend is drinking again. Each time the drinking starts again, it gets worse, and his behavior becomes even more repulsive. I feel sad that my sister, mom, and the animals have to be in that house with him. I've learned the hard way that I can't do anything to stop the situation, but it still hurts me. I sometimes feel guilty that I finally decided to leave. I try to forget about it and to pack a bag with my outfit for after work tomorrow and call it a night.