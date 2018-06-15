A Week In Daejeon, South Korea, On A $25,000 Salary

2 p.m. — Thanks to the aforementioned dizziness, I leave work early today to talk with my doctor. He tells me the blood work I had done last week came back clean. Then he does an ultrasound on my back, since I have some bumps that I want to get checked out, and takes a couple of X-rays. Neither provides any insight into what's going on with my body. Over an hour later, I leave frustrated and with essentially no answers. He does prescribe medication that he thinks will help, though, plus antibiotics for a small infection in my throat and probiotics for my constipation. Picking up prescribed medicine is always easy in Korea because in every commercial building there's at least one clinic and one pharmacy. Usually, you get prescribed enough medicine for three days worth of treatment, which then gets divided and packaged into breakfast, lunch, and dinner sections. $28.76