A Week In Cincinnati, OH, On A $53,372 Salary

6:40 p.m. — We miss the cocktail hour, but the hotel put some plates of hors d'oeuvres in the bridal suite for us to snack on quickly before we go downstairs to make our entrance. I get to my table to see that my husband already has a beer waiting for me. I knew there was a reason I married him. I enjoy the salad, but not my main course. Luckily, everyone wants to try it anyway and trades me bites of theirs. Knowing I'll need the energy, I trade my white wedding cake for my husband's slice of chocolate. We currently only have two life rules: 1) I get to claim my favorite of whatever drink/food we both order as my own, and 2) Always stop when the fresh donut sign is on at Krispy Kreme. I grab another beer and start to dance the night away with my husband, the flower girl, and anyone else I can drag onto the floor.