6:15 p.m. — After getting the shoes, I say goodbye to my friend and walk to Target to pick up an antenna for our TV so we can watch The Bachelorette. We recently cancelled our cable package because they tried doubling the price for fewer channels than we had before, so we got fed up. We ended up getting Google Fiber internet independently, and have decided to get an old school antenna for the few local channels we watch. Let's face it, everything I want to watch is on Netflix, Hulu, or HBO, so cable isn't really a priority anymore. I can't find the antenna that my wife sent me a picture of, so I call her to see what Plan B is. She tells me which one to get and it's actually $6 cheaper than the initial one — score! I surprisingly leave Target with the only thing I came for, which is a miracle. $20.89